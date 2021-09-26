HAMPDEN, Maine — The northbound stretch of a $45 million bridge replacement project in the Bangor area is almost finished.

The project is called the Hampden Bridge Bundle. The Maine Department of Transportation said it plans to shift traffic onto the fourth of four new northbound Interstate 95 bridges on Monday.

The transportation department said traffic is still using three temporary bridges to accommodate construction work on the southbound side of the highway. The department said more southbound traffic shifts are expected, and the project will continue into next year.

The entire project requires rebuilding eight bridges and rehabilitating a ninth along a four-mile stretch of the interstate in Hampden.