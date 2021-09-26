Please join Healthy Acadia on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 5-6 p.m., via Zoom for “Mindfulness of Body and Breathing Fundamentals,” with Dr. Joshua Ehrlich. The free online event is the seventh installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

Explore tools to help you take better care of yourself in this special mindfulness workshop:

Take away research-proven strategies to improve your physical health;





Learn breathing techniques to reduce tension, increase oxygenation

and expand lung capacity;

Understand how to use mindfulness in motion;

Enhance physiological feedback and self-awareness;

Use your body to experience subtle capacities and states.

Dr. Ehrlich is a senior advisor, coach, and leading authority on succeeding in demanding environments who helps leaders drive innovation and change. He supervises and accredits coaches internationally, including more than 50 of the Fortune 100, and is the Chairman of the Global Leadership Council. Dr. Ehrlich is the author of MindShifting: Focus for Performance (Steiner Books).

Pre-registration is required for this free event. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/mindful-body-breathe.

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series or additional programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.