STOWE, Vermont — Stowe Police and the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Friday were investigating the death of a man who collided with an anchoring platform on a zipline at the Stowe Mountain Resort.

Stowe Emergency Services were called to the resort about 3:15 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of an injured man at the zipline.

The victim, Scott Lewis of Stowe, collided with the platform that was holding the line, police said. Lewis, who was working for the resort when he died, could not be revived, police said.





Stowe Police said preliminary indications are that mechanical failure may be a factor but they said Friday it was too early to say what happened.

“We’re working through that,” Stowe police Detective Fred Whitcomb said.

Stowe Mountain Resort, which is owned by the Vail Resorts, said in a statement that resort officials were working with authorities to determine what happened.

“Stowe Resort and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to this employee’s family and friends,” the statement said. “We are also ensuring our team members are receiving the care and support they need during this time.”