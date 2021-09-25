ELLSWORTH — Oct. 1 kicks off the fourth annual Art of Ellsworth: Maine Craft Weekend (Oct. 1-3) being held in conjunction with Maine Crafts Association statewide celebration of craft and American Craft Week. Ellsworth will once again be at the forefront as a Featured City and will be promoted as a destination for cultural activities in Downeast Maine.

The celebration will begin with an outdoor benefit concert and fundraiser for Heart of Ellsworth’s new Downtown Ellsworth Mural Project. The benefit will feature the Fogtown Family Band performing live at Fogtown Brewing Company, starting at 5 p.m. Locally handcrafted selections of beer, cider, and seltzer as well as pizza from the wood-fired brick oven will be available for purchase in the beer garden from 3-8 p.m.

Art of Ellsworth: Maine Craft Weekend events welcomed over 1,200 event attendees in its last two years. After a pandemic pause in 2020, Heart of Ellsworth is bringing the event back safely in 2021 by collaborating with downtown cultural partners holding smaller events and sales over the weekend.





Spotlight events include:

Oct. 1: Live Benefit Concert Benefiting the Downtown Ellsworth Mural Project, Fogtown Brewing Company at 25 Pine

Oct 2: Papermaking Demonstration, Share Studios at 6 State

Oct 1-3 : Live Theater – Nunsense, The Grand Theater at 165 Main Street (show continues through Oct 10)

Oct. 1-17: Online Silent Auction Benefiting the Downtown Ellsworth Mural Project at heartofellsworth.org

Oct 2-3: Glassblowing Demonstrations, The Glass Pumpkin Patch, Atlantic Art Glass at 25 Pine.

Event times, details, and full calendar of events are listed on the Heart of Ellsworth’s dedicated page on the Maine Craft Weekend website: http://mainecraftweekend.org/ellsworth/. Additional events will be added regularly. For more information, please email: cara@heartofellsworth.org.

Started in 2017, Art of Ellsworth: Maine Craft Weekend is an event celebrating the creative community in Ellsworth. Participants include galleries, artists, retail shops, eateries, breweries and non-profits in the urban core who offer studio tours, sales, artist demonstrations and live music. The event was created by Heart of Ellsworth, a 501c3 championing downtown Ellsworth through programs, events, and community engagement.

This project was born in 2019 by a group of seven community members, including local artists, business owners, and Heart of Ellsworth board members. The group formed a committee that has been meeting for nearly two years to develop the project. One committee member generously donated a 3,000 square foot exterior wall of their downtown business as the site for the future mural. The location is the site of Ellsworth’s first settlement along the Union River and today anchors a bustling intersection that is passed by an average of 10,000 people daily according to Maine DOT.