CAMDEN — This week, Camden National Bank is celebrating its 2021 Employee Appreciation event across more than 60 business locations. The bank’s 600 employees recognized each other for a fantastic year of hard work and dedication, and 13 employees received awards for their impressive commitment to customers, employees, and community.

“Our Stakeholder Appreciation Week each September is a wonderful time of reflection and celebration for our entire team,” said Greg Dufour, president & CEO. “It is especially exciting to recognize our 2021 Commitment Award winners who have gone above and beyond to guide our customers, give back in the community, support their fellow employees, and make Camden National Bank such a special place to work.”

Camden National Bank’s 2021 Employee Award Winners are:





Officer of the Year:

This is the most prestigious officer award, given to someone who demonstrates an impressive, outstanding commitment to Camden National Bank.

· Suzanne Cifaldo, Senior Vice President, Retail Operations Manager (Rockport)

Employee of the Year:

This is the most prestigious award, given to an employee who demonstrates an impressive, outstanding commitment to Camden National Bank

· Stephanie Angelico, Customer Care Expert (Rockport)

CamdenCARE Award:

This award is given to employees who excel at building lasting, trusted relationships with customers to help them navigate their financial wellbeing with care.

· Amy Pierce, Senior Relationship Banker (Camden Main Office)

· Randy Cruz, Vice President, Business Banking Center Manager (Damariscotta)

Team Player Award:

Winners of this award are constantly impressing others with their dedication to making Camden National Bank an outstanding place to work.

· Lisa Wilson, Facilities and Purchasing Associate (Rockport)

· Chris Abbott, Vice President, Business Banker (Portland)

Community Award:

The winners of this award embody the true spirit of giving back. They are passionate about serving community organizations and building meaningful community relationships.

· Kim Milton, Retail Lending Assistant (Camden Square)

· Chris Rugullies, SVP, Commercial Banking Market Manager I (Auburn)

Core Values Award:

These employees live and breathe our Core Values in all they do, acting as a strong sounding board and trusted allies for others.

· Ryan Ford, Information Security Analyst II (Rockport)

· Christopher Proulx, Officer, Retail Loan Officer I (Belfast)

CamdenCircle Award:

These award winners are outstanding advocates of our customer experience program, exploring new ideas, offering feedback, and helping deliver a better customer experience every day.

· Nick Michaud, IT Systems Administrator (Rockport)

· Audrey Klein-Leach, Senior Vice President, Sr. Trust Officer & Relationship Manager – Camden National Wealth Management (Camden Main Office)

Bob Daigle Award for Achievement through Innovation:

This special award is given only in a year when an employee has made a significant contribution to positive change and innovative solutions at Camden National Bank.·

· Charles Hamilton, Vice President, Deposit & Payments Assistant Manager.