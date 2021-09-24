Don’t expect much sun heading into the weekend, as severe thunderstorms are possible in western Maine on Friday night and heavy rainfall is projected statewide throughout Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service reported Friday that some major thunderstorms could threaten far western Maine on Friday afternoon. Damaging winds are the biggest threat, though a tornado is also possible.

Heavy rain is expected Saturday night and Sunday morning across the state as a cold front moves across the region. Southern and western Maine could see up to 2 inches of rain, while the rest of the state could see up to 3 inches.