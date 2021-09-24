Old Town 2, Mount Desert Island 1 At Bar Harbor on Thursday, Cassidy Rackliffe scored the winning goal and her second goal of the game with 27:19 left in the game to give the visiting Old Town Coyotes the win over the MDI Trojans, 2-1. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

MDI’s Lelia Weir scored the Trojan’s lone goal just under 3 minutes into the start of the game off a Hannah St. Amand assist. Rackliffe tied the game up 3 minutes later. The score was tied 1-1 heading into halftime.

Bella Brown was in goal for MDI while Danica Brown was in goal for Old Town.