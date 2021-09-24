Bangor 2 (3-1-1), Brewer 1 (3-3-1) At Bangor, the Rams and Witches played a hard-fought contest on Friday night. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Brewer’s Brady Saunders headed in a Drew Hodgins corner kick 5 minutes into the game to give the Witches an early 1-0 lead.





Later in the first half, Eli Herzog followed up a Cole Neale shot that hit the crossbar, and headed home the rebound to tie the game.

The Rams took the lead in the second half when Josh Partal converted a penalty kick.

Bangor goalie Trey Bourassa made 3 saves on 4 shots while Brewer keeper Grady Vanidestine made 6 stops on 8 shots.