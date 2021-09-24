BREWER, Maine — The Bangor High School girls soccer team received a stern test from its youthful rival Brewer on Friday afternoon. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

The Rams parlayed a second-half penalty kick save from junior goalie Emma McNeil and late second-half goals 2:09 apart from juniors Emmie Streams and Anna Connors into a 3-0 triumph in Brewer.

The Rams improved to 5-0 while the Witches fell to 4-2 and had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Bangor had a decided edge in possession but Brewer defended effectively and generated some chances off counter attacks.

The Witches lost standout junior goalie Bella Tanis to a minor leg injury in a collision with a Ram striker trying to chase down a pass with 2:34 left in the first half. Tanis did not return and senior center back Riley Umel replaced her in goal for the remainder of the game.

Tanis had frustrated the Rams in the first half by aggressively racing out to the top of the penalty to gather in through balls or even leaving the penalty area to kick the ball out of danger.

The only goal she allowed came off a well-placed penalty kick by Streams to Tanis’ left after the speedy Connors was hauled down in the penalty area. It was her seventh goal of the season.

Streams had converted a penalty kick in a 3-2 victory over Brunswick earlier this week.

“In the Brunswick game, I went to the opposite side and I knew [Brewer] probably watched film so I went to the other side,” Streams said.

Streams had missed a glorious chance earlier in the game when she pushed the ball around Tanis. But she didn’t get much on her shot and Umel cleared the ball of danger.

Early in the second half, McNeil scrambled out after a loose ball and got tangled up with a Brewer player in the penalty area. A penalty kick was awarded but McNeil dove to her right to push Jordan Doak’s kick around to post.

Doak leads the Witches with seven goals but didn’t get a lot of steam on her penalty kick.

“[Doak] looked at every corner and then looked to her right the most so I knew she was going to put it to her left,” McNeil said. “She didn’t get a lot on it.”

“I’m sure Jordan would like to have that one back,” said Brewer coach Dave Hamel.

“That save was very important,” said Connors, who felt it would have been difficult for the Rams to regain momentum if Brewer had tied it.

Streams’ eighth goal of the season gave Bangor valuable breathing room with 15:45 left and involved a give-and-go with Connors.

“Anna and I have played together for a long time. We work very well off each other,” Streams said. “I used my speed and then I cut back and I was wide open.”

Streams broke free from the Witch defense and slotted a low shot to the right of the diving Umel for her eighth goal.

Moments later, Connors notched her fourth of the season after she sprinted onto a loose ball in the penalty area.

“I took a couple of touches and poked it with my toe,” said Connors, whose low 12-yard shot slipped under Umel into the short side corner.

Streams said Bangor can play a lot better but her team got into a rhythm late in the game.

“We’re more of a second-half team anyway and that helps,” Streams said.

McNeil finished with four saves on eight shots.

Tanis had one stop on six shots and Umel made four saves on 12 shots.

Hamel said he was proud of the way his team battled for the whole 80 minutes, especially after losing Tanis to injury. He also thought Umel turned in an outstanding performance in goal.

“They really competed and the message is let’s build on this. Let’s compete like this every game,” said Hamel, who started three freshmen in strikers Devin Horr and Lauren Vanidestine and fullback Lauren Low.

“Bangor did a good job limiting our offense,” Hamel added.