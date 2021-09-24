A runner was seriously injured Thursday evening when a motorcycle struck him in Auburn.

Tryone Fulgham, 52, of Auburn was running on South Witham Road about 5:04 p.m. when a 2015 Kawasaki Vulcan ridden by 27-year-old Mason Perez of Auburn struck him as the motorcycle crested a hill, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Fulgham was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.





Perez was not seriously injured in the crash.

Perez was charged with failure to provide evidence of insurance and operating without a license.

The crash remains under investigation, but police believe speeding contributed to it.