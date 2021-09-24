FARMINGTON — The New Commons Project and the University of Maine at Farmington announce auditions for Arthur Miller’s iconic play, “Death of a Salesman.” The auditions will be held on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, at the Emery Community Arts Center on the UMF campus. They will begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Show dates are Dec. 9-12, also in Emery.



The play is directed by Linda Britt, an award-winning director, and professor emerita at UMF. It tells the story of Willy Loman, who late in his career must face both a changing world and his own shortcomings.



The roles of Willy and Linda Loman have been cast. This audition call is for all other characters, including the two adult Loman sons, Biff and Happy, and other key players in Willy’s life. In addition, the director is looking to add members to the production team.



All individuals interested in auditioning must provide proof of COVID vaccination. Show staff are fully vaccinated. Audience members for the show must be masked. For more information about auditions, including specifics about available roles, please contact the director at lbritt@maine.edu.

