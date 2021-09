Penquis Valley 2, Piscataquis Community Secondary School 1 At Harris Field in Milo on Wednesday, the Penquis Valley Lady Patriots got their first win in a 2-1 victory over Piscataquis Community Secondary School. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Addison Conklin scored both goals for the Patriots with an assist from Aileen Strout.





For PCHS, Ariana Fenjoy had the loan goal.

In net for PCHS was Lauren Robinson who had 28 saves on 35 shots. In net for Penquis was Hope Lovell with seven saves on 11 shots.