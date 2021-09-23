The football game between Class A unbeaten teams Bangor High School and Thornton Academy of Saco has been moved from Friday night to Saturday night at 6 p.m. in Saco.

Both teams are 3-0.

The switch will enable Bangor to regain 21 players who have been in quarantine for the last 10 days due to a COVID-19 case and contact tracing.

The players will come off quarantine on Saturday morning, allowing them to play on Saturday night.

Bangor High School athletic director Steve Vanidestine said the combination of injuries suffered in last Friday’s 37-36 win over Scarborough and the COVID-related absences would have put the team’s available players at risk if they played Friday night.

He was reluctant to send his team to Saco on Friday, so the game wouldn’t have been played.

“I was concerned about the safety and welfare of our players,” Vanidestine said.

He added that he was grateful to Thornton Academy athletic director Gary Stevens and head football coach Kevin Kezal for agreeing to move the game to Saturday night.

“I’m happy that we’re getting the opportunity to play. And being able to get those [quarantined] kids back is the safe way to go,” Vanidestine said.

Bangor High head football coach David Morris was also pleased with the decision.

“It’s great. If we had played Friday night, we would have had to use players in positions they had never played before and we would have had to use freshmen who had never played in a [varsity] game. They had played only one JV game,” he said.

“The safety of our players would have come into play. It wouldn’t have been fair to our kids.”

The Maine Principals’ Association’s sports medicine advisory committee has recommended that players coming out of quarantine have one practice and a walk-through before playing.

Morris said the team will have a one-hour practice and walk-through on Saturday morning before making the 146-mile trek to Saco.

Fifteen of the 21 players who will return were starters on offense, defense or special teams.

The Bangor coach said the team has been particularly depleted in the defensive backfield and at the outside linebacker position, in addition to special teams. Some of the returning players play those positions.

Morris said he has had Zoom meeting with the quarantined players and that they have been working out on their own to prepare for their return.