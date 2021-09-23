NEW YORK — Whitley Nabintu Marshall of Portland traveled to New York recently to compete in the International Ms. Pageant as International Ms. New England and model in three shows hosted by Beauty It’s Everywhere and Art & Beauty Magazine during New York Fashion Week. She modeled designs by Kween Kloset, The Parachute Goddess Project, and That’s My Dress. Additionally she competed in the USA Top Model competition.

Whitley was awarded International Mrs. USA First Runner Up as well as was recognized with a Special Award for Leadership. Additionally, Whitley appeared on multiple billboards in the heart of Times Square during the height of New York Fashion Week.

For Whitley, at the age of 36, this is just the beginning of her modeling career. Whitley has already been invited to model at Miami Swim Week, and New York Fashion Week 2022 on top of modeling in some local upcoming fashion shows. Whitley is passionate about breaking stereotypes and expanding society’s vision of beauty while helping people embrace their authenticity. In just a few weeks Whitley will launch Artlovelifestyle Magazine highlighting the theme of “Beauty Comes in All Shapes and Sizes” throughout the issue. She hosts a series of message-based photoshoots focused on the markers of true beauty: compassion, strength, diversity, and all shapes and sizes. Models of all ages, sizes, backgrounds, and experience levels are encouraged to submit photos for the seasonal themed Cover Contest to be featured. Interested models and writers should email artlovelifestyle@gmail.com.





The International Ms. Pageant honors and celebrates women representing empowerment, elegance, and enterprise from all around the globe. The competition consists of seven areas of competition:

40%- Interview

10%- Introduction Video

10%- Runway modeling

10%- Resort Wear modeling

10%- Evening Wear modeling

10%- Social Media

10%- Photogenic

Top 10- Final Onstage Question

The 2021 International Ms.® Pageant was held on Sunday, Sept. 12 in New York City in partnership with VIP Pageantry NewYorkFashionWeek events. The following is a complete list of awards and winners:

WINNERS

2021 International Ms.

Jordyn Goddard – Maryland

1st RU (tie) – USVI & Michigan

2nd RU – Midatlantic

3rd RU – North Carolina

4th RU – Hawaii

2021 International Ms. USA

Shenetta Malkia – Dist. of Columbia

1st RU – Massachusetts, Courtney Shrubbs

2nd RU – Tennessee, Dr. Teresa Hansbrough

2021 International Mrs. USA

Dr. Jacqueline Edwards – Wisconsin

1st RU- Whitley Nabintu Marshall- New England

HIGH POINT AWARDS

Photogenic – Michigan

Video – North Carolina

Social Media – USVI

Interview – Dist. of Columbia

Runway – United States

Resortwear – Maryland

Formalwear – Midatlantic

SPECIAL AWARDS

Community Service – East Carolina

Congeniality – Hawaii

Determination – Massachusetts

Leadership – New England

People’s Choice – Massachusetts

Sponsorship – Washington

Veteran – North Carolina

Whitley Nabintu Marshall is an artist, activist, and entrepreneur based in Portland who has been fostering and serving diverse communities in various roles since 2005, making an impact both locally and internationally. Whitley lived in Burundi in 2007-08 working in a neighborhood clinic in an impoverished area of the capital, Bujumbura, as well as worked on reconciliation programs in more rural areas. Whitley was given the name Nabintu from a fatherly figure from Congo.

On top of being an essential worker for the American Red Cross Biomedical Services for over 16 years, Whitley has co-founded multiple organizations spearheading several social and environmental initiatives, most recently founding World Roots Culture Exchange and the Compassionate Leadership Project together with Patrick Kiruhura whom she met in Rwanda in 2019. She is the co-director and choreographer for the Barefoot Truth Dance Company, and is a performing member of Ikirenga cy’Intore Rwandan Cultural Troupe. Whitley showcases her award-winning art with her brand Artlovelifestyle, and as previously mentioned, will be launching Artlovelifestyle Magazine this fall.

Through her endeavours, she aspires to bridge communities through the arts and cultural exchange, cultivating a uniquely inclusive culture which drives conversation and inspires compassionate action. She hopes to empower people to embrace their unique, most authentic, and beautiful selves physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Whitley loves helping people take steps toward their dreams and offers free and affordable holistic solutions as well as personal development coaching.

Whitley will be driving across the country this December with her husband, David Marshall, for their third cross-country roadtrip. As a part of her platform, she will be hosting “Compassionate Conversations,” a series of interviews as a part of World Roots Culture Exchange’s Compassionate Leadership Project (www.worldrootscultureexchange.org) along the way. Additionally she will host “Healing Hikes” and create “Mindset Magic” videos as well as meet with other International Ms. delegates to highlight their various platforms.

IG: @whitleynabintumarshall

@artlovelifestyle

@mindbodycompassioncoach