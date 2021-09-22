BOSTON — Anyone hoping to attend an event at the TD Garden — including Bruins or Celtics games and concerts — will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.

The rules apply to players, referees, coaches, musicians, vendors, ushers and everyone else entering the arena.

Amy Latimer, president of TD Garden, said the goal is to keep everyone safe.





Proof of vaccination requires a paper record. A photo of the card on a phone will be accepted but it will be checked against IDs for fans 18 and older.

Full vaccination is required. That means 14 days must have passed since the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

For the unvaccinated, a printout or digital copy of a negative antigen test or a negative molecular/PCR test will be accepted. At-home rapid antigen tests won’t be accepted.

Those under 12 don’t have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test but must wear a mask — as will everyone else as part of a city mandate.