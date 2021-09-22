KILLINGTON, Vermont — A land conservation group said 629 acres of forest land along the Appalachian Trail through the town of Killington have been protected.

The Conservation Fund made the announcement in late August that the land had been conserved in partnership with the National Park Service using money from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The Rutland Herald reported the Conservation Fund’s Sally Manikian said the land is primarily forest with no development and will act as a buffer for those along the trail.

The Conservation Fund bought the Killington property in 2014 as part of a larger conservation effort of about 30,000 acres across Vermont, New Hampshire, New York and Maine. The land will now be managed by the U.S. Forest Service as part of the Green Mountain National Forest.