PORTLAND, Maine — The vast majority of Maine’s deaths from COVID-19 have been people who are age 60 or older.

Residents of that age group represent less than a fifth of the state’s population, but they have accounted for more than 90 percent of Maine’s COVID-19 deaths, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday that there have been 1,007 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. At least 915 of those deaths have been people aged 60 or older. Residents aged 80 and older have made up 535 of the deaths.





Maine has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the country. It also has one of the highest median ages of any state.

The state has also vaccinated most of its older population against coronavirus. More than 90 percent of residents who are age 60 and older are fully vaccinated, compared to 66 percent for eligible people who are younger than 60.