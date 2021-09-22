Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Twenty more Mainers have died and another 633 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state since Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state has reached a pandemic milestone as deaths surpassed 1,000 — with 1,002 Mainers who have died from the virus.
The state saw another record-breaking day of COVID-19 patients, with 225 Mainers across the state hospitalized, breaking the previous day’s record of 214.
Gov. Janet Mills and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins joined a music video produced by Northern Light Health that hopes to encourage Mainers to get vaccinated.
A report released on Tuesday found that a second dose of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine significantly increased antibodies.
Maine hospitals ‘in for a bumpy ride’ with record COVID-19 patients stretching capacity
Some hospitals are taking stark measures to keep providing care to vulnerable patients.
Millinocket hospital says its whole staff is now vaccinated against COVID-19
The first hospital in Maine to announce it was requiring that all staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has now reached that goal.
With the prospect of a vaccine for younger people, Mainers are feeling hopeful
There have been more than 925,000 documented COVID-19 cases nationwide among children in the past month.
School superintendents discussing possible mask rules for winter sports
The lax restrictions on athletics may soon change when sports move inside in November.
Democrats, GOP strike deal to redraw Maine’s 151 House districts
Democrats and Republicans struck their first major redistricting deal on Tuesday, when a bipartisan panel released an agreement to redraw the state’s 151 House districts.
Afghan refugees could come to Bangor if feds approve resettlement request
Catholic Charities of Maine has applied through its national parent organization for the State Department’s approval to settle refugees in the Bangor area in the future.
Bangor artist created demonic dollhouses as ‘pandemic mental health project’
When Bangor artist Ben Layman sees an old porcelain doll, he doesn’t see an old-fashioned plaything for children. He sees a demonic child, possessed by a malevolent spirit.
In other Maine news
Human remains found at waste facility in Lewiston
Bull Moose workers in NH vote to unionize months after entire store staff fired
Ellsworth to consider restricting use of house boats on Green Lake
Get used to hearing Fofie Bazzie’s name
USM plans to move music department to Portland after receiving $10 million donation
Lightning strike kills 8 cows on central Maine farm
5 Waldo County towns are banding together to bring high-speed internet to their residents
Maine House’s top Democrat joins push to defend abortion rights