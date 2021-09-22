Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Twenty more Mainers have died and another 633 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state since Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state has reached a pandemic milestone as deaths surpassed 1,000 — with 1,002 Mainers who have died from the virus.

The state saw another record-breaking day of COVID-19 patients, with 225 Mainers across the state hospitalized, breaking the previous day’s record of 214.





Gov. Janet Mills and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins joined a music video produced by Northern Light Health that hopes to encourage Mainers to get vaccinated.

A report released on Tuesday found that a second dose of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine significantly increased antibodies.

Some hospitals are taking stark measures to keep providing care to vulnerable patients.

The first hospital in Maine to announce it was requiring that all staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has now reached that goal.

There have been more than 925,000 documented COVID-19 cases nationwide among children in the past month.

The lax restrictions on athletics may soon change when sports move inside in November.

Democrats and Republicans struck their first major redistricting deal on Tuesday, when a bipartisan panel released an agreement to redraw the state’s 151 House districts.

Catholic Charities of Maine has applied through its national parent organization for the State Department’s approval to settle refugees in the Bangor area in the future.

When Bangor artist Ben Layman sees an old porcelain doll, he doesn’t see an old-fashioned plaything for children. He sees a demonic child, possessed by a malevolent spirit.

In other Maine news

Human remains found at waste facility in Lewiston

Bull Moose workers in NH vote to unionize months after entire store staff fired

Ellsworth to consider restricting use of house boats on Green Lake

Get used to hearing Fofie Bazzie’s name

USM plans to move music department to Portland after receiving $10 million donation

Lightning strike kills 8 cows on central Maine farm

5 Waldo County towns are banding together to bring high-speed internet to their residents

Maine House’s top Democrat joins push to defend abortion rights