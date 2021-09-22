The Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame Committee made the difficult decision to postpone the upcoming Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame Banquets that were scheduled for October at Sugarloaf. The committee respects the health concerns of all that would have attended and made the decision to postpone the event until 2022. The date has not been set at this time.

The Class of 2020 includes Carl Bondeson, Chip Carey, Dick Forster, Bob Miller, Peter Smith, Larry Warren, Marcia White, and Greg Voisine The Class of 2021 includes Roger Arsenault, Ginny Bousum, Harvey & Laura Boynton, Liz Carey-Butera, Mike Chasse, George Gagnon, Scott Hoisington, and Hazen McMullen.

The Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame is a division of the Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum, a 501c3 organization with the mission to: Celebrate, preserve and share the history and heritage of Maine skiing and snowboarding.