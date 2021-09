Foxcroft Academy 3 (2-2), Dexter 0 (1-2-2) Foxcroft goals were scored by Samantha Ossenfort assisted by Kamryn Commeau, Kiya Cook assisted by Ossenfort and Halle Page assisted by Abby Knapp at Dover-Foxcroft on Tuesday. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Foxcroft goalie Olivia Hill had 17 saves on 21 shots while Dexter goalie Jasmine Lewis had 16 saves on 20 shots.

The score was 0-0 at the half. Foxcroft came out and scored two goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half to take control of the game.