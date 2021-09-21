By Sarah Cottrell

This little coastal town of around 7,000 sits in the heart of Waldo county on the ocean and offers an impressive list of things to do, places to see and did we mention the incredible food? Check out these 8 spots around town that help give Belfast its unforgettable seaside charm.

United Farmers Market

If you’re looking for anything handmade or homegrown, from coffee to meat to sweets and even soaps and apparel, you can find it all under one roof, right down by the waterfront. There’s even a huge indoor space for kids to play and families to stop and eat. Open Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 18 Spring St.

Harborwalk, Rail Trail and Armistice Footbridge

Over the years, the Belfast waterfront area has been developing into a lovely place to take a stroll. Check out ocean views and people-watching while walking along the Harborwalk boardwalk and the Armistice Bridge. Or enjoy walking through the woods along the Rail Trail that follows the Passagassawakeag River.

Bayside Village

Just a quick jaunt down Route 1 sits the postcard-worthy Bayside Village with a beautiful beach and adorable shoreline neighborhood of brightly colored and closely packed together houses.

Shopping Downtown

One of the unique aspects of Belfast that many love is the variety of shops all squeezed together downtown. You can find stores that cater to your every whim, including games, toys, yarn, candy, cheese and wine, books, apparel, art and even vintage-inspired kitchenware. Park your car, enjoy lunch at Darby’s, then shop till you drop.

Colonial Theatre

Take in a movie at this historic art deco movie theatre that features Hollywood, indie and foreign films. You can’t miss it; it’s the building with the giant elephant sculpture on the roof.

Enjoy Dinner Out

Belfast at night is romantic, especially downtown, which is why Delvino’s is a perfect spot to enjoy some incredible Italian food with someone you love. Or sip a tasty cocktail at Meanwhile or Neighborhood. For a more laid back meal, head over to Rollie’s Bar & Grill, the Front Street Pub or grab a bite at Wasses Hot Dog Stand. Grab a beer at Marshall Wharf or Three Tides, or how about a cider at Perennial Cider Bar + Farm Kitchen? Dine alfresco at Young’s Lobster Pound, Harborwalk Restaurant, Dockside Family Restaurant or Nautilus Seafood & Grill. You can also find plenty of places to enjoy an ice cream and sweets, like at the Chocolate Drop Candy Shoppe, as well as pastries, sandwiches and more all over town.

Waterfall Arts and Arts in the Park

Belfast loves art and supporting artists. Stop by the Waterfall Arts Center where you can meet artists, take classes and even buy some cool art to bring home. During the summer, you can enjoy the sprawling Arts in the Park when artists take over the grassy park in Belfast to sell their creations and celebrate all things creative.

Penobscot Marine Museum

Located in Searsport, The Penobscot Marine museum is a small neighborhood of old captains’ houses that show life along the Maine coast from centuries past; in fact, they say that one of the houses is haunted. This unique museum is a perfect family destination.