More than 18 months into the pandemic, it may seem like we’re a long way from rocking in the free world again.

But two nurses, a doctor, a pharmacist and a Northern Light Health executive — along with a slew of notable Mainers making cameos — are betting the power of rock and roll can convince more people to get the COVID-19 vaccines.

“During this critical time when COVID-19 positive cases are increasing and the Delta variant is the dominant strain in Maine, we are using all possible means to encourage people, including music, some humor, and lightness. Even if the video convinces just one person to get vaccinated, it’s well worth it,” the health care network said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.





Together they knock out a cover — with lyrics modified for this time of pandemic — of rocker Pat Benatar’s classic hit “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.” Rather than lyrics about the battlefield of love, it’s all about getting the jab, be it the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The music video features a number of familiar Maine faces joining the chorus, including Gov. Janet Mills, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, former state lawmaker Emily Cain, business leaders Abe and Heather Furth, and host of Bangor’s “The Nite Show” Dan Cashman.

Herd immunity is just a vaccine away.