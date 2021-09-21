Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 60s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 cases by 9:30 a.m. today. Check out our COVID-19 tracker for more information.

Despite the fact that a record number of Mainers are hospitalized with the coronavirus, the state has not adopted any new COVID-19 mitigation strategies. As cases increase, the state announced Monday that it would receive 300 more doses of monoclonal antibody treatments to mitigate coronavirus symptoms in vulnerable people.





A study found that the Pfizer vaccine is effective in preventing the coronavirus in children aged 5 to 11.

Check out our tracker to see COVID-19 cases in Maine schools.

U.S. District Court Judge Jon Levy on Monday heard oral arguments on a motion for a preliminary injunction that, if approved, would keep the mandate from going into effect on Oct 1.

Thousands of people are expected to attend this Saturday’s concert at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.

Despite missing 12 starters and dressing only 28 players, the Rams stunned Scarborough 37-36.

The United States has officially rolled out a plan to allow foreign visitors fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to fly into the country, but land borders with Canada and Mexico remain closed until at least Oct. 21.

The former two-term governor is positioning himself as more of a party builder than the insurgent role he held in recent election cycles.

Jamhal Latimer cited a number of legal cases to bolster his claim that militias like Rise of the Moors have the right to travel unimpeded to respond to “a foreign invasion from the Northern States, or an act of domestic terrorism in the northern States, such as Maine.”

Kevin Stitham, the state’s longest-serving District Court judge now on the bench, will retire Sept. 28 — exactly 44 years after he became a lawyer.

Across the state, only 47 of Maine’s approximately 500 towns, cities and plantations have opted in to allow recreational marijuana retailers.

“I built this company on the motto of giving people the best service we possibly could. Unfortunately, so much of that [sales] has gone online. Business has been good to us, right up until the last couple of years.”

The major will prepare students for careers in sports organizations handling the business side of sports.

In other Maine news

Proud Boys banner briefly hangs on I-95 overpass in Bangor

Maine man dies in police chase after crashing into pole

A rural Maine marathon was canceled. Runners showed up anyway.

Headstones knocked over at Kenduskeag cemetery after driver crashes through fence

MaineHealth gets $1M to study COVID testing hesitancy in underserved communities

Remains of body found in 2010 identified

Dexter man sentenced for taking money for home repairs he never did

No one is running for the 2 vacant spots on Old Town’s city council

The growth of 8-player football could mean the end of Maine’s Class D ranks

UMaine football coach gives young quarterback a vote of confidence