Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 60s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 cases by 9:30 a.m. today. Check out our COVID-19 tracker for more information.
Despite the fact that a record number of Mainers are hospitalized with the coronavirus, the state has not adopted any new COVID-19 mitigation strategies. As cases increase, the state announced Monday that it would receive 300 more doses of monoclonal antibody treatments to mitigate coronavirus symptoms in vulnerable people.
A study found that the Pfizer vaccine is effective in preventing the coronavirus in children aged 5 to 11.
Check out our tracker to see COVID-19 cases in Maine schools.
Federal judge to decide whether Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate is constitutional
U.S. District Court Judge Jon Levy on Monday heard oral arguments on a motion for a preliminary injunction that, if approved, would keep the mandate from going into effect on Oct 1.
Brad Paisley performing in Bangor even as the region suffers record COVID-19 cases
Thousands of people are expected to attend this Saturday’s concert at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.
With half its players in COVID-19 quarantine, Bangor football team stuns perennial power Scarborough
Despite missing 12 starters and dressing only 28 players, the Rams stunned Scarborough 37-36.
US to allow vaccinated travelers from EU and UK, but Canada land border remains closed
The United States has officially rolled out a plan to allow foreign visitors fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to fly into the country, but land borders with Canada and Mexico remain closed until at least Oct. 21.
Paul LePage and the GOP are working together on legislative races for a change
The former two-term governor is positioning himself as more of a party builder than the insurgent role he held in recent election cycles.
‘Rise of the Moors’ leader claims gun laws hurt militia’s ability to protect Maine from foreign invasion
Jamhal Latimer cited a number of legal cases to bolster his claim that militias like Rise of the Moors have the right to travel unimpeded to respond to “a foreign invasion from the Northern States, or an act of domestic terrorism in the northern States, such as Maine.”
Judge retiring this month has spent his 44-year career in Piscataquis County
Kevin Stitham, the state’s longest-serving District Court judge now on the bench, will retire Sept. 28 — exactly 44 years after he became a lawyer.
More than 90 percent of Maine towns still don’t allow recreational marijuana sales
Across the state, only 47 of Maine’s approximately 500 towns, cities and plantations have opted in to allow recreational marijuana retailers.
After more than 3 decades in business, Houlton’s last furniture store is closing
“I built this company on the motto of giving people the best service we possibly could. Unfortunately, so much of that [sales] has gone online. Business has been good to us, right up until the last couple of years.”
UMaine business school gets its 1st new major in more than 50 years
The major will prepare students for careers in sports organizations handling the business side of sports.
In other Maine news
Proud Boys banner briefly hangs on I-95 overpass in Bangor
Maine man dies in police chase after crashing into pole
A rural Maine marathon was canceled. Runners showed up anyway.
Headstones knocked over at Kenduskeag cemetery after driver crashes through fence
MaineHealth gets $1M to study COVID testing hesitancy in underserved communities
Remains of body found in 2010 identified
Dexter man sentenced for taking money for home repairs he never did
No one is running for the 2 vacant spots on Old Town’s city council
The growth of 8-player football could mean the end of Maine’s Class D ranks
UMaine football coach gives young quarterback a vote of confidence