Funding from One Tree Planted will support the organization’s efforts on South Branch Trail

SOUTH PORTLAND — South Portland Land Trust will host a trail clean-up at South Branch Trail on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate National Public Lands Day. The trailhead for South Branch Trail is located on Philbrook Road near the eastern entrance to JC Penney at the Maine Mall. The trail clean-up is made possible thanks to generous support from One Tree Planted, a Vermont-based organization that helps to fund reforestation efforts around the globe.

Trail work will include building new bog bridges, cutting back brush, removing invasive plants, and picking up litter that has accumulated over the summer. Volunteers are welcome to stay for the whole morning or come out for an hour to help. Those interested in helping should email Michelle Smith at michelle@sopolandtrust.org. All volunteers will receive a free T-shirt and refreshments.

SPLT celebrates National Public Lands Day each year. This annual event is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. For the land trust, it is an important event that raises awareness of the many trails available in South Portland and offers individuals, families, and friends an opportunity to help steward important open spaces in the City. For more information, please visit the Events page at southportlandlandtrust.org.