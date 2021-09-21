Hancock — The Union Congregational Church of Hancock invites all community members to a Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10 am. The church is an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ.



The service will be outdoors at the church located at 1368 Route 1 in Hancock. Children are invited to participate and all types of pets are welcome. If your pet does not play well with others you may use a carrier or bring a picture. Seating will be provided. In the event of inclement weather the service will be indoors and masking will be required. Please call 207-422-3100 for questions and additional information.