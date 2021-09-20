Mac Jones didn’t throw either a touchdown or an interception but he keeps completing passes and largely avoiding trouble. So far that has the Patriots’ first-round pick ahead of his fellow rookie passers two weeks into the 2021 season.

His 73.9 completion percentage (51 for 69) is sixth in the NFL and by far the best among rookies other than Trey Lance who completed the only pass he threw.

After completing 22 of 30 passes for 186 yards, Jones has thrown for 467 yards and has a 96.7 QB rating.





Here’s a look at the other first-year quarterbacks through two games:

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence struggled against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, completing 14-of-33 passes for 118 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for a 37.1 rating. In two games he’s 42-for-84 for 450 yards. He’s thrown four touchdowns and been intercepted five times in two games. His rating is 57.1 for the 0-2 Jaguars.

Against the Patriots, No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson struggled, throwing four interceptions and looked significantly out of sync in the 25-6 loss. He’s 39-for-70 for 468 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions and a 56.1 rating in two Jets’ losses.

After completing his only two passes in situational duty last week, Justin Fields took over when Andy Dalton got injured for the Bears in Sunday’s win over Cincinnati. He was 6-for-13 for 60 yards Sunday with an interception and a 27.7 rating.

Lance didn’t see any action in San Francisco’s 17-11 win over the Eagles.

Davis Mills, Houston’s second-round pick out of Stanford, was pressed into duty when Tyrod Taylor was injured for the Texans. The Stanford product was 8-for-18 for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception and a 58.1 rating.

Jones said he and Wilson spoke briefly after their showdown Sunday and tried to pick up his fellow first-round pick after Wilson’s four-interception day.

“I think Zack is a really good player. I told him after the game we just have to continue to get better. It’s just part of the game,” Jones said. “Our defense is really good. It’s a tough defense to go against. I go against them in practice and I probably throw a lot of picks too. It sucks. But Zack is going to be a really good player. He’s a really hard worker. He kept his head up. We had some brief words there. He’s definitely going to continue to grow just like I am too.”

Story by Matt Vautour, masslive.com