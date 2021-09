MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 Dean’s List. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list:

David Smith of Hampden, Hunter Neale of Bangor, Trenton Willey of Bangor, Ashley Gadue of Bangor, and Jessica Orne of Old Town.