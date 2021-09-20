LOVELL – Join us on Thursday, Sept 23 from 7-8 p.m. for our first 2021-22 Speaker Series presentation of the fall! Artist, musician, and author Dave Kobrenski will weave art, music, and storytelling together into an entertaining and informative cultural experience.

In his presentation, Kobrenski will share his experiences from nearly two decades of travel in West Africa, discuss social and cultural issues, and give demonstrations of the instruments he learned to play while living in West Africa, including the Fulani flute, kamale ngoni (a 10-string African harp), and more.

This event will be in-person in the library community room (masks required) and, simultaneously, on Zoom. For the Zoom link and for more information, please visit www.hobbslibrary.org, or call the library at 207-925-3177.

The 2021-22 Speaker Series is sponsored in part by a generous contribution from Norway Savings Bank.