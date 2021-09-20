Four sites in Central Maine focus on early childhood intervention for kids with special needs

AUGUSTA – Children’s Center, an early childhood intervention and family support services organization for children with special needs, graduated 28 kids from its programs in late August. The children graduated across Children’s Centers four locations in Augusta, Waterville, Skowhegan, and Farmington.

“Seeing the growth and development take place within these children between their first day with us and graduation is one of the most gratifying things I can imagine,” said Jeff Johnson, Children’s Center executive director. “Through the work being done by the staff at the Children’s Center, there are now more than two dozen kids with special needs who are as prepared as they can be to take the next step to further their education. The emotion and pride on the faces of these kids and their families is real, heartwarming, and something that continues to drive us every year.”





Graduation ceremonies for Skowhegan, Farmington, and Waterville kids were held in person with students and staff, although no outside visitors were permitted inside. Due to concerns around COVID-19, the Augusta facility was closed for a few days around the planned date of graduation.

“We are so thankful that we have the ability to provide this service for children who need it to help them advance through some very important years of their lives,” said Johnson. “Our next goal is to get our capital campaign finished up to add on to our Augusta facility, allowing for a hundred kids to get off the waiting list and into programs that can prove so valuable to their own development.”

Children’s Center announced its plans earlier in the year to expand its primary location in Augusta to meet demand. The organization provides center-based services for children ages six weeks to five years old and outpatient services, including occupational therapy, speech therapy, outpatient mental health for children and families, and case management support to kids up to age 21. Annually, the Center serves more than 250 children between its four sites: Augusta, Farmington, Skowhegan and Waterville. All sites have waiting lists with Augusta’s being the largest at nearly 100 children in need of center-based or outpatient services at any given time.

Children’s Center will expand its current Augusta facility by 14,000 square feet, while renovating 5,000 square feet of existing space. The expansion will more than double the space and provide additional classrooms, specialized service areas and administrative space. The expansion will also create additional gross motor space, a stimulation-sensitive entrance and lobby, solar installation for improved energy efficiency and a reduced carbon footprint, and the state’s only Snoezelen Room. The entire project is expected to cost about $5 million, with Children’s Center more than 60% to its fundraising goal, mostly through large donations.

Children’s Center offerings cover a wide range of services, including specialized programming for children with autism, complex medical needs and global delays; behavioral day treatment for children with a history of trauma, emotional regulation and mental health needs; and a recently established fully accredited Special Purpose Private School, allowing children in need of a specialized environment to continue learning at Children’s Center for their kindergarten year.

Children’s Center has served the Greater Augusta Area since 1967 as Mid-State United Cerebral Palsy, Inc. After several moves, the doors to the current building opened in December of 1978. The building, located on the corner of Alden Avenue and Worcester Street in Augusta, was expanded in 2001, increasing its capacity to 60 center-based children.

More details about Children’s Center can be found at www.ChildrensCTR.org. More details about the capital campaign can be found at www.AChampionInEveryChild.org.