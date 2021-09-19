Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly participating in a drive-by shooting.

A resident of 326 Raymond Hill Road in Raymond called the Windham Police Department and told police that they had gotten into an argument with two men, and that they had heard multiple gunshots come from a vehicle that had driven by the residence, according to Naldo Gagnon, Chief Deputy of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Sanphy, 21, of Raymond, was arrested after the Windham Police Department located him in the suspected vehicle in the town of Windham.

One of the guns that was used in the shooting was recovered from the vehicle, according to Gagnon.

Austin Yates, 24, turned himself in to the Windham Police Department following Sanphy’s arrest, officials said.

Both Sanphy and Yates were charged with criminal threatening, aggravated reckless conduct, shooting from a motor vehicle and discharging a firearm near a dwelling.