AUGUSTA — Final Maine’s Mid-Century Moment Series presents Indigenous Mid-Century Maine with a panel discussion exploring the cultural and political issues affecting indigenous communities from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. This virtual event is free and open to the public, however, registration is required.

The University of Maine at Augusta will host its final event in the Maine’s Mid-Century Moment series with a virtual panel discussion exploring some of the cultural and political issues that impacted Maine indigenous communities.

This event will feature three speakers:





Donald Soctomah, a Passamaquoddy historian, will focus on inequities faced by Maine Wabanakis in the mid-century era.

Donna Loring, who has been a tribal representative of the Penobscot nation in the Maine state legislature, will discuss material from her manuscript in progress on the history of the tribal-state relationship with a focus on the mid-century period.

Bunny McBride, scholar and public historian of Maine indigenous culture, will discuss her work on Penobscot elder Charles N. Shay, a 97-year-old World War II combat medic.

The panel will be moderated by UMA Professor of English Kay Retzlaff.This discussion is part of the University of Maine at Augusta’s Maine’s Mid-Century Moment, a series of humanities discussions at multiple locations around the state, generously funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities.