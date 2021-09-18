This fall, Healthy Living for ME is offering trainings for future workshop leaders. Any interested Mainer is welcome to join the trainings. Community organizations are also welcome to have their staff or volunteers participate in the trainings.

“We are excited to be able to offer trainings to Mainers who would like to become workshop leaders and help others improve their health and wellness. This is a great way for people interested in empowering and supporting others to do so,” said Jen Paquet, training manager of Healthy Living for ME. “I encourage anyone who is interested to reach out and learn more about what this opportunity entails.”

Healthy Living for ME offers free and low-cost workshops to help Mainers prevent and manage conditions and improve their overall health and wellness. Zoom, telephone, and in-person workshops are available. If you would like to become a leader for one of these workshops, Healthy Living for ME invites you to attend an upcoming leader training.





Healthy Living for ME is offering the following leader trainings this fall:

Living Well for Better Health, in-person in Hallowell, Sept. 27-30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Living Well with Chronic Pain, via Zoom, Oct. 4-7, 9 a.m. to noon

Building Better Caregivers, in-person in Hallowell, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Living Well with Diabetes, via Zoom, Oct. 18-21, 9 a.m. to noon

Successful completion of the Living Well for Better Health leader training is a prerequisite requirement for participation in the Living Well with Chronic Pain and Living Well with Diabetes leader trainings.

In addition to the above scheduled trainings, Healthy Living for ME also offers trainings in Living Well with HIV, Tai Chi for Health & Balance, A Matter of Balance, HealthMatters, and more.

If you would like to discuss becoming a leader for Healthy Living for ME workshops or would like to register for one of these upcoming opportunities, please contact Healthy Living for ME at info@healthylivingforme.org or 1-800-620-6036.

If your organization is interested in partnering with Healthy Living for ME, or if you’re an individual interested in volunteering with Healthy Living for ME, contact info@healthylivingforme.org.

More information about our resources and programs is also available at www.healthylivingforme.org.