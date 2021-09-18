ORONO — The University of Maine and its regional campus, the University of Maine at Machias, are cited among the best in the country by multiple annual college guides for 2022.

Out this week are the U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Colleges rankings, with UMaine earning multiple recognitions: National Universities — those offering a full range of undergraduate majors, and master’s and doctoral programs, and producing groundbreaking research; Top Performers on Social Mobility — advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants; and Top Public Schools.

UMaine Machias is in the list of National Liberal Arts Colleges — those that emphasize undergraduate education and award at least half of their degrees in the liberal arts fields of study. As a National Liberal Arts College, it also is ranked in Top Performers on Social Mobility and in Top Public Schools.





UMaine was ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Undergraduate Business Programs (#166), Best Undergraduate Computer Science Programs (#154) and Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs (#147).

For the first time, U.S. News also published a ranking of more than 690 schools with Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing degree programs and the UMaine School of Nursing is included in the Best Undergraduate Nursing Programs (#76).

“UMaine School of Nursing faculty, staff and students are committed to evidence-based, compassionate and inclusive care of patients, families and communities,” says Kelley Strout, UMaine School of Nursing director and professor. “Our students engage in active, didactic classroom learning with accompanied 740 hours of experiential learning in direct-patient care. We are honored that our team’s commitment to excellence is demonstrated in the national Baccalaureate of Science in nursing program rankings.”

UMaine is one of Princeton Review’s Best 387 Colleges for 2022. The two-page profile includes the traditional “Students Say” reflections on academics, life and the student body. Undergraduates who responded to the guide’s survey highlighted the academic comprehensiveness, affordability, hands-on learning opportunities at the state’s research university, engagement in athletics and four-season recreation, the arts, and inclusive community. Also noted: the value of being centrally located in one of the most beautiful states in the nation.

UMaine is one of Princeton Review’s 2022 Best Colleges in the Northeastern, and has long been on Princeton Review’s list of Green Colleges.

Washington Monthly’s 2021 College Guide and Rankings includes UMaine in its listing of national universities — institutions that award a significant number of doctoral degrees — based on contributions to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and providing opportunities for public service. Also among Washington Monthly’s other lists including UMaine: the 2021 Best Colleges for Student Voting Honor Roll.

Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022, published earlier this summer, also featured UMaine.

“Our consistent inclusion in the national college guides speaks to our quality, breadth, depth and value for students and their families,” says UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy. “The UMaine experience focuses on student success and experiential learning, with mentoring by world-class faculty and all the advantages of learning at the state’s research university and its regional campus.”