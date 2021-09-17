Husson College 42 (2-1), Dean College 14 (1-2) Senior running back Garrett Poussard of Lewiston rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries as Husson University defeated Dean College of Franklin, Massachusetts, 42-14, in a non-conference football game Friday night at the Winkin Complex in Bangor. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

The victory was the second straight for coach Nat Clark’s Eagles, now 2-1 with their homecoming game against Springfield College set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.





Dean falls to 1-2 on the season.

Poussard was one of two Husson running backs to eclipse 100 rushing yards, as senior Shawn Noel Jr. added 133 yards on 23 carries along with making two pass receptions for 52 yards.

Junior quarterback Nic Visser completed 15 of 25 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns for Husson.

Senior Jon Bell of Skowhegan led the Eagles’ receiving corps with six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns, while classmate Tyler Halls of Lisbon had five receptions for 52 yards.

Tucker Buzzell paced Husson’s defense with 10 tackles while Antwan Turner had six. Evan Briggs and Josh Ladipo each had a pass interception for the Eagles.

Poussard scored on a 9-yard run and Visser and Bell combined for an 80-yard touchdown strike as Husson took a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

Dean quarterback David Curry scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter to cut the gap to 14-7, but Visser passed 8 yards to Wenston Dinizio for a touchdown and Poussard added a 5-yard scoring run to extend Husson’s lead to 28-7 by halftime.

Poussard scored his third touchdown from 3 yards out midway through the third quarter before Errol Breaux countered with a 1-yard touchdown run for Dean as Husson took a 35-14 lead into the final period.

Visser passed 2 yards to Bell for the game’s final touchdown with 12:10 left in the contest.

Aaron Paradis went 6-for-6 on extra-point kicks for the Eagles.