Camden Hills 5, Hampden Academy 1 Camden's Sydney Stone scored a goal from 35 yards out to put Camden up 1-0 with 22:07 left in first half.

Ella Powers of scored with 5:30 remaining in the first half on a 30-yard shot to put Camden up 2-0.





Hampden’s Lauren Voteur scored at the 36:35 mark in the second half to make it a 2-1 game.

Stone scored on another 35-yard shot to put Camden up 3-1 with 33:13 remaining. Britta Denny scored 22:53 on a laser from 25 yards out and Molly Hixon made it 5-1 with 1:30 remaining on a beautiful cross from Alaxandra Tassoni.

Logan Daigle made 19 saves on 24 shots on goal for Hampden.

Maddy Tohhanson made nine saves on 10 shots on goal for Camden.

Corners: Camden 4, Hampden 6