Foxcroft 28, Freeport 12 At Oakes Field in Dover-Foxcroft on Friday night, Jesse Drury rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries as the Foxcroft Academy Ponies remained undefeated with a 28-12 Class D football victory over previously unbeaten Freeport.

Foxcroft is now 3-0, while Freeport dips to 2-1.

Caden Crocker added 65 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries as well as 34 yards on six pass receptions for the Ponies, while quarterback Austin Seavey completed 14 of 21 passes for 104 yards and rushed 11 times for 53 yards.

Freeport quarterback Aidan Heath completed 5 of 9 passes for 103 yards with two interceptions. Heath also scored on a 2-yard run while Tony Casale added a 1-yard scoring run for the Falcons.

Foxcroft outgained Freeport 348-156 in total yardage.

Foxcroft jumped out to a 14-0 lead on an 8-yard touchdown run by Drury in the first quarter and a 12-yard scoring run by Crocker and a two-point conversion run by Drury early in the second quarter.

Freeport closed to within 14-6 by intermission on Heath’s touchdown, but Crocker answered with a 1-yard scoring run in the third quarter to extend Foxcroft’s lead to 21-6.

Casale closed the gap to 21-12 with 2:32 left in the game before Drury closed out the scoring with a 46-yard burst with 1:01 left.