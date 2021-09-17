CHARLOTTE, Vt. — The body of an elderly woman who apparently fell off a sailboat and drowned was found Friday in Lake Champlain off Cedar Island near Charlotte, state police say.

Police say there is no indication the death is suspicious.

At about 10 a.m. Friday police received a report of a missing person in the lake in Charlotte.





Searchers located an elderly man alone on a sailboat off the shore of Cedar Island who appeared to be experiencing mental distress, police said.

The U.S. Coast Guard towed the 29-foot sailboat and its occupant back to shore. Subsequently police received a report that a body had been found in the water near the island.

State police investigators determined that the man and the woman, both in their 70s, had left Charlotte together on Thursday for an evening outing, but the sailboat never returned to the marina.