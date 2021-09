This story will be updated.

The Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway was evacuated on Friday afternoon after smoke was reported inside the hospital.

Although no active fire was found, firefighters and emergency personnel started evacuating patients after the fire was reported at around 3 p.m., the Sun Journal reported.

No one was reported to have been hurt. Firefighters were continuing to investigate the source of the smoke at around 4:15 p.m., according to the newspaper.