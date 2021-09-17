Old Town High School will resume in person classes come Monday after hundreds of students were identified as close contacts tied to multiple cases of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the school identified 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 150 students who needed to quarantine as a result because of potential exposure to the virus. Due to the high volume of contacts and cases, the school shifted to remote learning Thursday and Friday.

A message posted on the school’s website Friday said students are expected to return to regularly scheduled classes Monday morning.





No other schools in RSU 34, which serves Old Town, Alton and Bradley, switched to remote lessons.

During the two days last week school officials planned to do more thorough contact tracing and evaluate the school’s current strategy to determine if anything needed to change going forward, Old Town High School Principal Scott Gordon said Wednesday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 60 to 64 percent of eligible students in RSU 34 — those 12 and older — have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some 76.6 percent of staff at Old Town High School were fully vaccinated as of the end of August, according to newly released state data.