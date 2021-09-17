Understanding Maine’s Public Utilities Commission

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Many of the key decisions about our energy future will take place at the Public Utilities Commission . Join recently-appointed PUC Commissioner Patrick Scully to learn about what the PUC does, how you can get involved, and why this is a moment of transformational change.

When: Friday, Sept. 24, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.