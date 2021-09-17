Augusta native represents Maine State Chamber on energy, environmental issues

AUGUSTA — The Maine State Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Ben Lucas has joined the Chamber’s Advocacy Team as government relations specialist. Lucas will represent the Maine State Chamber and its members before the Maine State Legislature and State government offices and agencies on energy and environmental issues.

Lucas joins the Maine State Chamber after most recently serving as the first executive director of the Maine Jobs Council. Previously, Lucas worked on U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ successful 2020 re-election campaign, was an adviser to independent candidate Martin Grohman’s 2018 congressional campaign, and was a legal assistant in the Energy, Environment & Municipal Practice Group at the law firm of Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer, and Nelson.





“The Maine State Chamber of Commerce welcomes Ben Lucas to our team,” said Maine State Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dana Connors. “Ben’s experience in public policy and politics, his competence, energy, passion, and intelligence, and his natural ability to work with people across the political spectrum will serve our organization and members very well, and will also be a great benefit to Maine’s business community at-large.”

“It is a true honor and privilege to join the Maine State Chamber of Commerce,” said Lucas. “I am very appreciative of the opportunity and would like to thank both Chamber President Dana Connors and Executive Vice President Peter Gore for this opportunity. In my public affairs and campaign work, I have spent countless hours traveling the great State of Maine learning about the issues that impact the business community. I look forward to using those experiences to serve the Chamber and its members on issues before State government and the Legislature.”

Lucas was born and raised in Augusta. He attended Cony High School, where as quarterback, he led Cony’s football team to the Class B state title. In 2013, Lucas won the James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy, awarded annually to the top senior high school football player in Maine. After graduating from Cony, Lucas attended Wagner College in Staten Island, New York, earning a bachelor of arts in political science and government. While in college, he was a quarterback on the Wagner Seahawks football team (NCAA Division 1) and was vice president of the student government association in his senior year.

Founded in 1889, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce is Maine’s largest business association, serving as The Voice of Maine Business on behalf of thousands of employers of all sizes and sectors across the state. The Maine State Chamber focuses on three pillars – Advocacy, Access, and Awareness – to advance a positive business climate and secure a strong state economy in which Maine businesses can compete and succeed. For more information, please visit www.mainechamber.org.