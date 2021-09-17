CAMDEN — The SoundCheck series of live performances at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, returns 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, with Charlie Marie. Her one-set concert is sponsored by Camden Maine Stay Inn and 40 Paper.

After two EPs, Charlie Marie released a full-length album, “Ramble On,” this spring. Its first single, “Heard It Through the Red Wine,” was a Rolling Stone Country Music Pick: “Weepy steel guitar isn’t all that makes this cheating song scream ‘classic country.’ The title itself is right up there with clever country entries like ‘She’s Actin’ Single (I’m Drinkin’ Doubles)’ and ‘Sleepin’ Single in a Double Bed,’” noted the article published March 1.

Charlie Marie, inspired by the music of Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, offers a new take on the classic genre by bridging the gap between Nashville and her native Rhode Island. Camden Opera House invites Midcoast locals and visitors to enjoy a blend of old-school traditions and fresh perspectives, fused together by a trailblazer who’s been writing songs since her teenage years.





Tickets are $10, and advance purchase is encouraged via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. The opera house’s choose-your-own ticketing software ensures every-other-row distancing, as well as a couple of seats either side of each party’s reservation, for comfortable spacing. Wearing a mask in the building is required.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. SoundCheck also is livestreamed on the COH Facebook page. For more information, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it all possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.