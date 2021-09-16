If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Camden man has been arrested after police said he held a woman against her will for more than a week and repeatedly assaulted her.

Richard J. Ellis, 34, has been charged with kidnapping, gross sexual assault, aggravated assault, criminal threatening, obstructing the report of crime or injury and violation of a condition of release.





According to police, Ellis had taken the woman’s glasses, car keys and cellphone and prevented her from leaving the Park Street home.

Police responded to the home after receiving a report of a female in distress shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday. The victim told police she had been held against her will in the home for over a week. During that time, Ellis allegedly assaulted the woman multiple times.

The woman was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. Ellis was brought to the Knox County Jail Wednesday, where he is currently being held.