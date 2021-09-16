A Maine high school student suffered a medical emergency and died on a hiking trip in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, officials said.

Approximately 60 Lake Region High School students, or about half the senior class, participated along with staff members in the trip to Baldface Mountain, which is an annual event for seniors, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The male student died Sunday, SAD 61 Superintendent Alan Smith confirmed Wednesday. The student’s name was not released.





The group was hiking on the Slippery Brook Trail when the student suffered the medical emergency, officials said. A LifeFlight helicopter was summoned but the student died before he could be taken to a hospital, officials said.

Grief counselors were sent to the campsite Monday and have been at the school all week. Smith said he has been in contact with the student’s family and has offered to host a memorial at the school.