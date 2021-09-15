Penobscot Valley 4, Penquis Valley 0 At Howland, Maggie LeBlanc scored 2 goals as the Howlers defeated Penquis of Milo 4-0. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

LeBlanc scored her first goal just four minutes into the game, unassisted. The 1-0 Penobscot Valley lead would remain for the next 50 minutes of game play, into the second half.





Finally Ellie Austin gave the home team some breathing room, as she had a breakaway past the defensive line, and fired home an 18-yard shot into the left hand corner. The scoring was capped off by LeBlanc’s second of the night, as well as a goal from Rebecca Carson, both from penalty kicks.

Penobscot Valley’s Emilee Ireland turned back every shot she faced, as the team improved to 4-0. Hope Lovell stopped 19 of 32 shots for the Patriots, who drop to 1-3.