Messalonskee 2, Hampden Academy 1 (2OT) At Messalonskee, Francesca Caccamo scored the game-winning goal for Messalonskee with 2:58 remaining in the second overtime to lead the Eagles to victory.

Hampden Academy scored the first goal of the game on a shot from Reese Levesque with Danielle Masterson contributing the assist.





Messalonskee’s first goal came from Aura Morin.

Nealy Damon contributed five saves for the Eagles, while the Broncos received 10 second half saves from goalkeeper Jada Bilodeau.