Bangor 3 (2-0), Messalonskee 1 (2-2) The Bangor boys defeated Messalonskee 3-1 on Tuesday.

The Rams got off to a quick start when Eli Herzog converted a Daemon Maskala cross five minutes into the game.

Eddy Trevino added a first half goal off an assist by Josh Partal.

Noah Varisco gave Bangor a 3-0 lead with a goal off a feed from Cole Neale.

A goal by Danill Lukin ended the shutout bid.

Bangor goalie Trey Bourassa made eight saves on nine shots and held Messalonskee scoreless until five minutes left in the game.

Messalonskee’s keeper made five saves on eight shots. Bangor improves to 2-0 on the year while Messalonskee falls to 2-2.