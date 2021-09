Brewer 2, Hampden Academy 1 The Brewer High School girls soccer team defeated Hampden Academy 2-1 in a Tuesday match at Hampden Academy. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Jordan Doak scored both goals for Brewer. Hampden’s Destiny Mooers tied the game at 1-1 before the end of the first half.





Hampden had 21 shots on goal compared with Brewer’s seven.

Bella Tanis made 14 saves for Brewer. Logan Daigle had four saves for Hampden.