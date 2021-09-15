BOSTON — Boston voters have for the first time narrowed the field of mayoral candidates to two women of color who will face off against each other in November.

City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George topped the five-person race in Tuesday’s preliminary runoff. They bested acting Mayor Kim Janey, City Councilor Andrea Campbell and John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief.

Wu’s parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan. Essaibi George describes herself as a first generation Arab Polish-American.

Janey is the first Black Bostonian to occupy the office, replacing former Mayor Marty Walsh, who resigned this year to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary.

Whoever wins on Nov. 2 will make history in a city that has never elected a woman or Asian American mayor. For the past 200 years, the office has been held exclusively by white men.

Story by Steve LeBlanc.