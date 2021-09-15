Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s from north to south, with a chance for rain and thunderstorms throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Eight more Mainers have died and another 667 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Seven of those deaths happened in August and were confirmed after a review of vital records. The death toll now stands at 969.

As the delta variant continues to spread in Maine, a record number of COVID cases are being reported in kids and teens and officials reported Tuesday that there have been almost 1,000 COVID-19 cases at schools over the past month.





Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, has tested positive for COVID-19. Jackson — who was vaccinated and was showing no symptoms — was tested after he was identified as a close contact of another positive person.

Rockland firefighters are asking for a bonus to compensate them for the stress of working through the 67-week pandemic state of emergency.

Twelve people have died and 702 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Aroostook County just since Aug.12.

As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread through the school-age population, Camden Hills coach Jeff Hart sees more revised football matchups as inevitable in an effort to preserve the season.

She claimed in her lawsuit that management delayed informing her of the termination because she had raised concerns beginning in 2013 that having just four obstetric nurses to cover all shifts endangered patients.

Milford has fallen at least three years behind in reducing the flow of untreated sewage into the river during storms, periods of high snow melt and other events that overwhelm the town’s sewer system.

Adrienne Bennett’s focus will be on the retroactive nature of this year’s question and the amount of power it would give to lawmakers.

The recommendation from Orono’s Ad Hoc Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee is among 10 suggestions the group has made focused on celebrating the history and traditions of the Penobscot Nation and sharpening the town’s focus on matters of racial equity.

Two people who worked at Worcester Wreaths’ plant and who lived in company housing in 2018 have filed a federal lawsuit against the company, alleging discrimination, sexual harassment and unlawful retaliation.

Buying a house in Portland is not for the faint of heart, with dwellings often selling for well above their asking price.

In other Maine news:

60-year-old missing within remote section of Baxter State Park

Maine woman and 2 daughters killed in 3-vehicle Virginia interstate crash

Man killed in Biddeford shooting has been identified

Missing Windham woman has been found safe

Camden International Film Festival returns for 17th year with hybrid event

Maine’s top court overturns Limington man’s murder conviction

3 teens accused of starting Lewiston apartment fire that killed 70-year-old

Maine redistricting panel to release 1st map proposals with just 10 days until deadline

Stephen King’s newest short story is available for what you want to pay as an ACLU fundraiser